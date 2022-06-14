Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. 442,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,888,426. The firm has a market cap of $411.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.