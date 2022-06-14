Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.9 days.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock remained flat at $$24.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

