Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of AGM stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $91.97. 45,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $992.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

