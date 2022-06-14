FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 6.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $374,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

