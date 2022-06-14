Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8,700.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,700 ($105.60) and last traded at GBX 9,078.72 ($110.19), with a volume of 1063708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,952 ($108.65).

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($182.06) to £140 ($169.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($157.79) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from £132.60 ($160.94) to GBX 9,960 ($120.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £134.99 ($163.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,725.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of £110.12. The stock has a market cap of £19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

