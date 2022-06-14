Ferrari’s (RACE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.90.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.12. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $171.21 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $6,942,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

