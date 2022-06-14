Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) versus Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Financial Contrast

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ferrovial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ferrovial and Fobi AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferrovial currently has a consensus price target of $30.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Ferrovial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Fobi AI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and Fobi AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $8.02 billion 2.33 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Fobi AI $120,000.00 370.91 -$8.66 million ($0.10) -3.01

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Fobi AI -981.31% -166.87% -148.66%

Summary

Ferrovial beats Fobi AI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial (Get Rating)

Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, port and airport infrastructures, buildings, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, caissons, storage tanks, solar power towers, oil facilities, and other construction. The company is also involved in the operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, finances, and operates airports; provides integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical transmission networks; provides mobility services, including ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; undertakes engineering works; and sells hydraulic equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Fobi AI (Get Rating)

Fobi AI Inc., operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement. The company serves telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

