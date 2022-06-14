Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CBAOF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Featured Stories

