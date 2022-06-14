Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CBAOF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.
