Financial Contrast: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Consolidated Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.54%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -12.77% 8.17% 0.92% Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Spectrum Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.64 -$107.08 million ($1.76) -4.03 Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.22 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

