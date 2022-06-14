First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $23.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FA. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FA stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

