First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.1 days.

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $$12.34 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

