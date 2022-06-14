First Financial Co. (THFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

THFF stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $540.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THFF. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

