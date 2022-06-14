First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 5,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.67. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

