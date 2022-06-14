First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 771.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 219,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000.

