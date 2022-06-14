First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $36.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.
