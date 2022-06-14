First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

FUNC stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First United’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

