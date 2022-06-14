Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 78,023 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after acquiring an additional 522,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 732,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 218,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

