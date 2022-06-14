Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 548.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,028 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $25.91.

