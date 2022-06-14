Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 206,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,154. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

