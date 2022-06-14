Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 401,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313,721. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

