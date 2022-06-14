Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 116,731 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,472. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

