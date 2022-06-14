Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 116,731 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,472. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.