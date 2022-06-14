Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XCEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 519.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. 14,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,074. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

