Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 145,687 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $169.55. 1,713,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542,138. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.