Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.65% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $369,000.

LDEM traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

