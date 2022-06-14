Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 138,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,201. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

