Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 403,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. BM Technologies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 3.31% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 86.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,232. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. BM Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

