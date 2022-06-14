Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. eGain accounts for about 3.8% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned 1.13% of eGain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,450. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of 281.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

