Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. Installed Building Products makes up approximately 5.2% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.12% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

IBP stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.