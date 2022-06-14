Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.92. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.50 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £127.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

