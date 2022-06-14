Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,513 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 7.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. 71,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,539. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

