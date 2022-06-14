Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Shares of META stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. 228,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,889,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.03 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $437.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

