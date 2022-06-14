Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Sells 49,931 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 49,931 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. 55,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

