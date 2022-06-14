Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,261 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure makes up approximately 2.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

