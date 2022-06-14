Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in May

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDIPF remained flat at $$8.08 on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.
About Frasers Group
