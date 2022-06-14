Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in May

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDIPF remained flat at $$8.08 on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

