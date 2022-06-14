Frax Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $43.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00399103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00544409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,511,806,122 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.