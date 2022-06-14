Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 921.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

