FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 14th

FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 14th. FTAC Emerald Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ EMLDU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 128,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

