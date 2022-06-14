Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 5.25.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

