Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Tops $66.99 Million

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Function X has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $66.99 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,873.53 or 0.99762900 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00029008 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004464 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001393 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00018135 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001216 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.