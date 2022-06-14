Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,640.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $51,898.73 and $2,640.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00422031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,491,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,818 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.