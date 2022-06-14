Furucombo (COMBO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,405.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $988,322.13 and approximately $132,405.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

