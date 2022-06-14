Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

