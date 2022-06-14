Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.
Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17.
Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin by 16.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 37.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Garmin (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
