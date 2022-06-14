Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin by 16.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 37.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

