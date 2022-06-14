Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

GRMN stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.17.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,409,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

