Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
GRMN stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,409,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
