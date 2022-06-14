Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.92. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £261.57 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

