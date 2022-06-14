Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.92. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £261.57 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.
Gateley Company Profile (Get Rating)
