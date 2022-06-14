Gems (GEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $299.00

Gems (GEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $110,489.21 and $299.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

