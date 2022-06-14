General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $103,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day moving average of $222.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

