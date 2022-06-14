George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 476 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.67. 749,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,306. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,500,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 133.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

