GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,755.29

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 620.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 270.1% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $9,755.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,898.50 or 1.87848950 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,682,043 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

