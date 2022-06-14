Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,048 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

