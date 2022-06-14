Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Glacier Bancorp worth $37,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after acquiring an additional 248,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 160,434 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,931. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.